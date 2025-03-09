Director Shuts Downs Rumors of Blake Lively-Anna Kendrick Beef
Director Paul Feig took to X to shut down speculation that Anna Kendrick is “pissed” at her Another Simple Favor co-star Blake Lively and “never wants to work with her again.” Those allegations came from influencer Melanie King, a YouTuber who produces pro-Justin Baldoni content, including merch. In response to the claims, Feig issued a three-word response: “Um... you’re wrong.” The director’s post came after Kendrick avoided sharing how she felt about working with Lively again at the film’s SXSW premiere, simply responding, “Oh, you know,” when asked what it was like to reunite with her former co-star. Lively herself had to contend with a pro-Baldoni protestor at the movie’s premiere; in addition to a homemade “Blake Lied” T-shirt, she also carried a sign that read, “Justice for Justin Baldoni, Blake Lied.” Kendrick and Lively co-starred in 2018’s A Simple Favor, which was also directed by Feig. Another Simple Favor, the film’s sequel, debuts on Prime Video on May 1, 2025.
