Paul Manafort Disbarred by D.C. Following Felony Convictions

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, has been disbarred by the D.C. Court of Appeals because of his felony convictions of obstruction of justice and conspiracy. Attorneys who are convicted of a felony are subject to losing their law license in the jurisdiction in which they practiced. Manafort was sentenced to a total of 7.5 years in prison for both convictions. A court ruled Thursday that due to Manafort’s convictions, “the mandatory sanction imposed by statute is to disbar him from the practice of law.” The cases against Manafort, brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, concluded that he attempted to use the Trump campaign to revive his consulting career in Eastern Europe. Manafort passed internal polling data to Ukrainian oligarchs in return for advocating to the president to support a peace plan in Ukraine favorable to Russia. Mueller concluded that Manafort lied about both the polling and the peace plan.