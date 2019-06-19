Paul Manafort’s Seized Trump Tower Condo on the Market for $3.6 Million

While former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort serves a seven-and-a-half-year sentence in federal prison, his Trump Tower condo has been put up for sale by the U.S. government. The asking price for the condo, which has one bedroom and two-and-a-half bathrooms, is $3.6 million. In a case brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Manafort was convicted of bank fraud, false tax returns, and conspiracy to obstruct justice as well as “conspiracy against the United States.” Before he joined the Trump campaign, Manafort was a Republican lobbyist and political consultant.