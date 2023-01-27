Security Footage, 911 Call, Body-Cam Clip of Paul Pelosi Attack Are Released

A 911 call and dramatic body-cam footage capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, shedding more light on what happened last October.

The horrifying body-cam clip was filmed by an officer who first responded to the violent break-in at the Pelosis’ San Francisco mansion.

Warning: the footage below is graphic.

The body-cam captured the officer arriving at the scene and calmly asking alleged attacker David DePape what’s going on, to which he responded, “Everything’s good.” The officer asked DePape to drop a hammer he and Mr. Pelosi were both holding, but DePape replied, “Uh, nope.”

Things turned violent almost immediately after, with DePape pulling the hammer from Mr. Pelosi’s grasp, wind back, and strike him. The officer quickly tackled DePape as Mr. Pelosi can be seen lying unconscious on the ground.

“Give me your fucking hand,” an officer is heard yelling while trying to put DePape in handcuffs.

The three-minute 911 call and security footage of the suspect breaking into the home were also released Friday. A recording of an interview between DePape and police is also expected to be released.

Warning: the audio below contains descriptions of a violent attack.

In Mr. Pelosi’s 911 call, he can be heard saying, “There’s a gentleman here waiting for my wife to come back, Nancy Pelosi. He’s just waiting for her to come back but she won't be here for days, so I guess I have to wait.”

Mr. Pelosi appears calm on the call initially, telling a 911 operator he “doesn’t think” he needs needs police, fire or medical assistance. Moments later, he asks if any Capitol police officers are available to assist him.

“I’ve got a problem but he thinks everything’s good,” Mr. Pelosi said, apparently referencing DePape. The operator tries to get off the phone, but he responds, “No, no, no, this gentleman just came into the house and wants to wait here for my wife to come home.”

Mr. Pelosi says he doesn’t know who the intruder is, but claims the man is telling him to put the phone down and “not do anything.”

Before the call cuts off, a second man’s voice is heard telling the operator that he’s a family friend named David. Mr. Pelosi insists this isn’t true and that he doesn’t know him, but rushes off the call because he says he’s being told to get “the hell off the phone.”

Newly released security footage showed DePape arriving at a back door to the home, putting on gloves, swinging a hammer at a door for about a minute, then stepping through a broken window.

The clip, which has no sound, discredits unfounded claims parroted by conspiracists, including former President Donald Trump, that the door’s window was broken from the inside.

“The glass, it seems, was broken from the inside to the out and, you know, so, it wasn’t a break in, it was a break out,” Trump said in November. “The window was broken in and it was strange the cops were standing there practically from the moment it all took place.”

The release of footage and audio came after media organizations argued in court that the recordings should be available to the public—an argument Judge Stephen Murphy of the San Francisco Superior Court sided with Wednesday.

Both prosecutors and Adam Lipson, the attorney representing DePape, argued against the release, citing fears the footage would propagate conspiracy theories or affect DePape’s chances of a fair trial.

Cops say the Oct. 28 attack on Mr. Pelosi, 82, was carried out by DePape, a hemp jewelry maker-turned-carpenter and COVID conspiracist who is nearly half Mr. Pelosi’s age.

Local prosecutors alleged in prior court filings that DePape snuck into the Pelosis’ house just after 2:30 a.m. and confronted Mr. Pelosi in his bedroom, demanding: “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?” He then threatened to tie up Mr. Pelosi after he tried to escape by elevator, telling him, “I can take you out,” the filing said.

Prosecutors allege that Nancy Pelosi was DePape’s primary target, citing his alleged confession that he planned to break “'her kneecaps’” because she was “‘leader of the pack’ of lies told by the Democratic Party.”

As news of the attack spread, unfounded conspiracies about what happened ran rampant, including from Elon Musk and Donald Trump,—who speculated the attack was a set-up, orchestrated to make the conservatives look bad as DePape’s public persona was far-right.

Conspiracist Jim Hoft’s junk news site, The Gateway Pundit, claimed in since-deleted stories that DePape and Mr. Pelosi were lovers who got into a fight, a nonsensical theory also shared in a quickly-deleted tweet by Musk just days after he took over Twitter.

On a personal blog uncovered by The Daily Beast, DePape, who once lived with a famous Bay Area nude activist and battled drug issues, shared a series of extreme right-wing opinions and parroted QAnon conspiracy talking points.

Pelosi’s injuries required surgery “to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said in November. Pelosi told CNN last week that her husband is “doing OK,” but it would still “take a little while for him to be back to normal.”

DePape has pleaded not guilty to six charges brought by the San Francisco District Attorney’s office, including attempted murder, and he faces a parallel proceeding in federal court. He faces life in prison if convicted of all charges.