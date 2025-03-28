Media

Paul Rudd Jabs Trump for Spilling ‘Military Secrets’

TIGHT SHIP

The “Ant-Man” star was discussing his upcoming role in “Avengers” when the infamous “group chat” came up.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Paul Rudd is staying tight-lipped about his recently announced role in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, which is more than he could say for Donald Trump’s top security officials and their “group chat.”

Jimmy Fallon asked Rudd about Marvel’s announcement that he would be reprising his Ant-Man role in the new film, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Thursday. “There’s always so much secrecy around Marvel projects, obviously,” Fallon said, “But is there anything that you can tell us about the new movie?”

Rudd insisted, as per usual with Marvel’s close-to-the-vest details about upcoming projects, “There is nothing that I can tell you. They are very secretive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kimmel Rips Into Trump’s Latest Excuse for Signal ShamblesYEAH RIGHT
Michael Boyle
Jimmy Kimmel

“Clearly, as we know, they never announce anything. It’s a major movie. You can’t be frivolous with this kind of stuff. It’s nothing like, you know, military secrets or anything. This is a major motion picture,” Rudd continued, taking a swipe at Trump’s national security officials erroneously adding a journalist to a private Signal chat about sensitive military plans to drop bombs on Houthis in Yemen.

“It’s not something you put in a group chat,” Fallon joked in response as Rudd agreed, “Yes, it’s definitely not, like, some sort of coordinated attack anywhere.”

Trump’s officials have insisted that nothing in the conversation was classified, despite evidence to the contrary.

Paul Rudd Kills a Unicorn and Should Be Tried for His CrimeNO-TRICK PONY
Nick Schager
Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega from Death of a Unicorn.

Rudd has publicly supported Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in their elections against Trump. In 2020, he joined his fellow Avengers actors for a Biden-Harris fundraiser. In 2024, he was captured by reporters while handing out water to college students waiting to vote in the swing-state of Pennsylvania.

Fallon quipped sarcastically that he “didn’t think” spilling Marvel details was that “big a deal,” as Rudd added, “It’s Marvel, Jimmy, it’s important.”

But “no,” he said, getting serious again, “there’s nothing I can tell you.”

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

EB_hyphenate

eboni.boykin-patterson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsPete Hegseth Sparks Outrage With Wild New Arabic Tattoo
Liam Archacki
PoliticsTrump Admin Posts Its Most Unhinged Meme Yet
Kenneal Patterson
PoliticsDHS Official Placed on Leave After Adding Reporter to Sensitive Email Chain
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsMusk Hides ‘Big Balls’ as DOGE Goons Spew Wild Claims on Fox
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsU.S. Officials Learned What Greenlanders Think of Usha Vance Visit in Most Humiliating Way Possible
Janna Brancolini