Paul Rudd Jabs Trump for Spilling ‘Military Secrets’

Paul Rudd is staying tight-lipped about his recently announced role in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, which is more than he could say for Donald Trump’s top security officials and their “group chat.”

Jimmy Fallon asked Rudd about Marvel’s announcement that he would be reprising his Ant-Man role in the new film, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Thursday. “There’s always so much secrecy around Marvel projects, obviously,” Fallon said, “But is there anything that you can tell us about the new movie?”

Rudd insisted, as per usual with Marvel’s close-to-the-vest details about upcoming projects, “There is nothing that I can tell you. They are very secretive.”

“Clearly, as we know, they never announce anything. It’s a major movie. You can’t be frivolous with this kind of stuff. It’s nothing like, you know, military secrets or anything. This is a major motion picture,” Rudd continued, taking a swipe at Trump’s national security officials erroneously adding a journalist to a private Signal chat about sensitive military plans to drop bombs on Houthis in Yemen.

“It’s not something you put in a group chat,” Fallon joked in response as Rudd agreed, “Yes, it’s definitely not, like, some sort of coordinated attack anywhere.”

Trump’s officials have insisted that nothing in the conversation was classified, despite evidence to the contrary.

Rudd has publicly supported Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in their elections against Trump. In 2020, he joined his fellow Avengers actors for a Biden-Harris fundraiser. In 2024, he was captured by reporters while handing out water to college students waiting to vote in the swing-state of Pennsylvania.

Fallon quipped sarcastically that he “didn’t think” spilling Marvel details was that “big a deal,” as Rudd added, “It’s Marvel, Jimmy, it’s important.”

But “no,” he said, getting serious again, “there’s nothing I can tell you.”