Media

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Into Donald Trump’s Latest Excuse for Signal Shambles

YEAH RIGHT

The late night host also mocked Fox News for its recent spins on the scandal.

Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle

Jimmy Kimmel still struggles to understand the Trump administration’s excuses for “Signalgate,” in which National Security Adviser Mike Waltz accidentally added a journalist to a war plan group chat.

"President Trump hasn’t fired anyone, he hasn’t disciplined anyone. In fact, he’s calling it a witch hunt," Kimmel explained in his Thursday monologue.

“First, he blamed it on the reporter, and when that didn’t work, he blamed it on the app itself,” Kimmel said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He showed a clip of Trump arguing that “Signal could be a defective platform, and we’re gonna have to find that out.”

“Right, maybe one of the wires came loose and the gasket got cracked,” Kimmel joked.

He added, “Blaming Signal for this is like blaming Tinder for when you get caught cheating on your wife.”

Revealed: Why Embarrassed Trump Decided Not to Fire WaltzALL’S FAIR
Yasmeen Hamadeh
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Kimmel also ripped into the pundits at Fox News and Newsmax for their continued attempts to downplay the scandal.

“It is a perfect storm of incompetence, inexperience, dishonesty, and hypocrisy from the same people who spent the last 12 years screaming about Hillary’s e-mails and Hunter’s laptop,“ Kimmel said.

He continued, “What do you do in a situation like this? I’ll tell you what you do. You rely on your friends in the real news media to call it no big deal and shoo it away.”

He played a montage of right-wing pundits making excuses for the scandal, ending with a series of them insisting that Signalgate is a “non-story.”

Mike Waltz Is Pictured With Reporter He Swears He Never MetSMILE FOR THE CAMERA
Julia Ornedo
French intellectual Bernard-Henri Lévy speaks to the audience—including National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg—during the 2021 launch of his documentary.

Kimmel asked GOP pundits, “If this is a non-story, why are you all still covering this story?”

The late night host added, “We got a new chapter to this story this morning,” and detailed how Mike Waltz left his Venmo friends list available to the public.

“A German newspaper, Der Spiegel, was able to find personal email addresses, phone numbers, and passwords, some of which seem to be still in use for Mike Waltz, Tulsi Gabbard, and Pete Hegseth,” Kimmel noted.

He joked, “He shares his name, there’s a picture of him, and all of his contacts up on Venmo. Even Matt Gaetz was like, ‘How could you be so careless?‘”

Michael Boyle

Michael Boyle

98MikeB

mboyle988@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsPete Hegseth Sparks Outrage With Wild New Arabic Tattoo
Liam Archacki
PoliticsTrump Demands Congress Defund NPR and PBS ‘IMMEDIATELY’ in Late-Night Meltdown
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsTrump Admin Posts Its Most Unhinged Meme Yet
Kenneal Patterson
MediaWatch MTG’s Crazed Rant at Foreign Reporter Go Terribly Wrong
Erkki Forster
PoliticsMusk Hides ‘Big Balls’ as DOGE Goons Spew Wild Claims on Fox
Yasmeen Hamadeh