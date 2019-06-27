CHEAT SHEET
Paul Rudd Joins ‘Ghostbusters’ Revival
Looks like actor Paul Rudd will be joining the Ghostbusters crew in the upcoming 2020 remake. “I’m thrilled he’ll be joining this new chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe,” said movie director and co-writer Jason Reitman, whose father directed the original. Shooting for the film will begin later this summer, and while Sony is keeping quiet on plot details, an insider told Variety that Rudd will play a teacher as part of a story about a single mother and her family. Rudd will act alongside young stars Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace.