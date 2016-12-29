Paul Ryan Backs Obama’s Russia Crackdown

CHEAT SHEET
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan backed President Obama's decision to issue sanctions on Thursday in response to Russian hacking which sought to influence the presidential election. “Russia does not share American's interests,” Ryan said in a statement. “In fact, it has consistently sought to undermine them, sowing dangerous instability around the world. While today's action by the administration is overdue, it is an appropriate way to end eight years of failed policy with Russia. And it serves as a prime example of this administration's ineffective foreign policy that has left America weaker in the eyes of the world.”