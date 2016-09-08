Paul Ryan Breaks with Trump on Putin

CHEAT SHEET
House Speaker Paul Ryan again broke with Donald Trump, rebuking his party’s presidential nominee for Wednesday night comments in which he praised Vladimir Putin and suggested the Russian president is a better leader than President Obama. “Vladimir Putin is an aggressor that does not share our interests,” Paul said in a statement. “Vladimir Putin is violating the sovereighty of neighboring countries. It certainly appears that he is conducting state-sponsored cyber attacks on what appears to be our political system.” However, he added, it’s “not my job” to comment on everything Trump says.