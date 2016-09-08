CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Paul Ryan Breaks with Trump on Putin

    JUST DUMP HIM

    Mike Segar/Reuters

    House Speaker Paul Ryan again broke with Donald Trump, rebuking his party’s presidential nominee for Wednesday night comments in which he praised Vladimir Putin and suggested the Russian president is a better leader than President Obama. “Vladimir Putin is an aggressor that does not share our interests,” Paul said in a statement. “Vladimir Putin is violating the sovereighty of neighboring countries. It certainly appears that he is conducting state-sponsored cyber attacks on what appears to be our political system.” However, he added, it’s “not my job” to comment on everything Trump says.

    Read it at NBC News
    ,