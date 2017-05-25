Paul Ryan: Montana’s Gianforte Should Apologize

CHEAT SHEET
House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday said Montana GOP candidate Greg Gianforte was wrong to allegedly assault The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs and that he “should apologize.” “There’s no call for this under any circumstance,” the top Republican added, the morning after Gianforte, who was seen body-slamming the reporter at an event, was charged with assault, just hours before the special election. However, Ryan did then stipulate: “If he wins, he’s been chosen by the people of Montana.” Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines also tweeted on Thursday asking that Gianforte say sorry.