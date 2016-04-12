CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    THX BUT NO THX

    Paul Ryan Officially Rules Out Presidential Bid

    Gary Cameron/Reuters

    House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Tuesday afternoon that he will not seek the Republican presidential nomination. During a talk at the Republican National Committee’s headquarters, Ryan outright declared, "I do not want nor will I accept the nomination for our party." One day before the speech, the New York Observer reported that he would meet with “20 or so” big GOP financial bundlers next week. Prior to becoming House speaker, the Wisconsin congressman famously declared he had no intention of running for that position either.

    Read it at SpeakerRyan.com