Paul Ryan Officially Rules Out Presidential Bid

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Tuesday afternoon that he will not seek the Republican presidential nomination. During a talk at the Republican National Committee’s headquarters, Ryan outright declared, "I do not want nor will I accept the nomination for our party." One day before the speech, the New York Observer reported that he would meet with “20 or so” big GOP financial bundlers next week. Prior to becoming House speaker, the Wisconsin congressman famously declared he had no intention of running for that position either.