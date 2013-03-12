Paul Ryan Unveils GOP Budget Plan

CHEAT SHEET
    Rep. Paul Ryan on Feb. 27. (Win McNamee/Getty)

    Paul Ryan unveiled the GOP’s budget for 2013, and it looks very familiar. Like last year’s GOP blueprint, the budget would defund Obamacare, turn Medicare into a voucher-like program, and cut spending to social programs like Medicaid. Unlike past versions of the GOP budget, this year’s plan would produce a small surplus by 2023, but those gains mostly come from the tax increase pushed through as part of the fiscal-cliff deal. Senate Democrats are working on an opposing plan that they say would raise $1 trillion in new taxes and cut $1 trillion in spending over the next 10 years but would not balance the budget.