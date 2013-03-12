Paul Ryan Unveils GOP Budget Plan

CHEAT SHEET
Paul Ryan unveiled the GOP’s budget for 2013, and it looks very familiar. Like last year’s GOP blueprint, the budget would defund Obamacare, turn Medicare into a voucher-like program, and cut spending to social programs like Medicaid. Unlike past versions of the GOP budget, this year’s plan would produce a small surplus by 2023, but those gains mostly come from the tax increase pushed through as part of the fiscal-cliff deal. Senate Democrats are working on an opposing plan that they say would raise $1 trillion in new taxes and cut $1 trillion in spending over the next 10 years but would not balance the budget.