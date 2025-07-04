Tennis Star Bristles at ‘Billionaire’s Daughter’ Label
HARD-KNOCK LIFE
Being called a “billionaire’s daughter” doesn’t sit well with American tennis player Emma Navarro—the daughter of billionaire Ben Navarro. “It’s a label I don’t really like,” the world’s No. 10-ranked player told Tatler ahead of Wimbledon. “I didn’t grow up being handed things.” Her father, the founder and CEO of Sherman Financial Group, is worth $4.8 billion and owns the 20-court club in Charleston, South Carolina, where she grew up playing. “We grew up in a sort of traditional way,” the 24-year-old said. “We’d get up at 6 a.m. on a Saturday morning and go play tennis. Growing up, it was a priority that we learned toughness, and we learned work ethic and how to be intentional and purposeful and live productive lives, so I don’t love being referred to as whoever-with-however-much-money’s daughter.” Navarro, who reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year, appeared poised for another deep run at the Grand Slam this week, cruising into the third round Thursday.