Paul Supporters: Romney Stole Maine

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Christian Science Monitor
First Mitt Romney “won” in Iowa (Rick Santorum was later confirmed victorious there) and now he’s done it again in Maine? That’s what Ron Paul supporters are saying today after the weekend’s results in the Pine Tree State gave Romney 39 percent to Paul’s 36 percent. The supporters point to far-north Washington County, which canceled its caucus on Saturday due to inclement weather. The county is known to be a Paul stronghold, and Paul enthusiasts are crying foul after losing Maine by just 194 votes. The county has rescheduled its caucus for Saturday, giving the Paul campaign, which has not conceded a loss to Romney, hope for a win there.