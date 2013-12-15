Paul Walker’s Funeral Held

CHEAT SHEET
Paul Walker’s friends and family buried him at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles’s Hollywood Hills on Saturday. Following the private funeral, around 200 loved ones held a two-hour memorial on a Universal soundstage, and Ben Harper sang a song in Walker’s memory. Friends Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez reportedly also attended the memorial. Walker, 40, died two weeks ago in a fiery car wreck that also killed the driver of the vehicle.