Paula Abdul Shares Smutty Texts She Claims Nigel Lythgoe Sent Her
‘BIG WET KISS’
In a new filing in Paula Abdul’s sexual harassment suit against Nigel Lythgoe, her lawyers included a series of sexually suggestive text messages she was allegedly sent from the former American Idol producer, according to the Daily Mail. In the text messages, Lythgoe asks Abdul to have sex with him, as well as for a “big wet kiss” with tongue, and a “small grope of the ass.” In one message he asks, “Wanna come round and take off that beautiful dress, jump in the pool naked with me? Let’s cling to each other like we’re the last 2 people on Earth and gently make love before my drugs wear off?” In December, Abdul filed a bombshell lawsuit alleging that Lythgoe had sexually assaulted her twice. The former So You Think You Can Dance judge denied the claims, and went on to file his own motion to dismiss the suit, claiming that Abdul was a “well-documented fabulist” who was trying to “weaponize the climate” in a post-Me Too era. Abdul’s lawyers said that Lythgoe’s filing was “rife with argumentative and vitriolic character attacks against their client. Her lawyers included the text messages in their new filing to argue that Lythgoe’s response should be dismissed.