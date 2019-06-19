Trump Spiritual Adviser: ‘Demonic’ News Networks Aligning Themselves Against President

During the opening prayer at President Trump’s re-election campaign kickoff rally in Orlando, Trump’s spiritual adviser, Paula White, claimed that “demonic networks” have worked together against the president and “his purpose.” “Let every demonic network that has aligned itself against the purpose, against the calling of President Trump, let it be broken, let it be torn down in the name of Jesus,” White said, according to The Hill. “I declare that President Trump will overcome every strategy from Hell and every strategy from the enemy... I secure his calling, I secure his purpose, I secure his family and we secure victory in the name which is above every name... the name of Jesus Christ.” The Daily Beast previously reported that White, a televangelist who prayed at Trump’s inauguration and preaches prosperity gospel, was investigated by the Senate in 2007 for her questionable fundraising practices.