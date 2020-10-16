NBC Town Hall Voter Who Complimented Trump on His Smile: I’m Voting for Biden
NOT SMILING NOW
Paulette Dale, a registered Republican who told Donald Trump he had a nice smile at Thursday night’s town hall NBC event in Miami, says she’s not actually a fan of the commander in chief. Before asking Trump a question about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), she told Trump, “I have to say, you have a great smile,” adding, “You’re so handsome when you smile.” Despite the comments that may have implied she is a fan, Dale told the Miami New Times after the event that she doesn’t actually like the president and plans to pull the for Joe Biden when early voting begins on Monday in Florida. “I wish he would smile more and talk less,” she told the newspaper after the event, adding that Trump “steps in it every time he opens his mouth.” And lest anyone not truly believe her, she said, “I think the man has a nice smile. However, I’m not a fan.”