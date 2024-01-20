CHEAT SHEET
Reality TV Star’s Son Reportedly Dead From Overdose
The son of Rick Harrison, known from the reality TV show Pawn Stars, has reportedly died of an overdose at 39. TMZ reports that the Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating the case. “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss,” the Harrison family told TMZ in a statement. Pawn Stars started in 2009 and follows three generations of the Harrison family as they sift through items in their Gold & Silver Pawn Shop to determine which are real.