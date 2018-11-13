Paz de la Huerta Sues Harvey Weinstein Over Alleged Sexual Assaults
TO COURT
A lawyer representing actress Paz de la Huerta sued Harvey Weinstein on Monday in a California court, accusing him of assault and sexual battery in two alleged separate attacks in 2010. The actress claims the producer approached her at a 2010 movie premiere, offered her a ride home, and then forced her to have sex with him. She claims that he then stalked her for two weeks before assaulting her a second time in her Tribeca home later that same year. De la Huerta was interviewed by the NYPD last year, but she was not one of the three women Manhattan prosecutors charged Weinstein with sexually assaulting. Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, dismissed de la Huerta’s allegations, telling The Daily Beast they were the product of an “unstable personality with a vivid imagination.” Brafman claims Manhattan prosecutors rejected her as a complainant. The district attorney’s office declined to comment.
—Tarpley Hitt