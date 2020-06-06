Peaceful ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Protests for George Floyd Take Place All Over the World

Read it at BBC
Tens of thousands of people marched in Black Lives Matter demonstrations across Australia Saturday morning to demand attention for the mistreatment and marginalization of Australia’s Aboriginal people. Thousands also marched in Tokyo where they protested against alleged police brutality of a Kurdish man and in London where they protested against police brutality and racism. Marches were also held Paris, despite a ban by police from gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. More demonstrations are scheduled in the U.K., Italy and Spain throughout the weekend as the outcry over George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police goes global.