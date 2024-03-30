Pedicab Bursts Into Flames Outside Buckingham Palace

According to London’s Metropolitan Police and social media footage, a pedicab burst into flames directly in front of Buckingham Palace on Saturday, leaving behind only charred, melted remains.

In video of the incident on X, captioned “Explosion and fire outside Buck Palace,” the pedicab can be heard cracking and popping as it burns, emitting billowing clouds of black smoke next to Buckingham Palace’s gates.

“You don’t wanna be near it,” a pedestrian can be heard saying in another video. The Daily Beast reached out to the person who filmed the incident for comment.

“At 12:43hrs on Saturday, 30 March police were informed of a pedicab on fire on Spur Road, SW1,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “A road closure is in place while London Fire Brigade respond. No injuries were reported. The fire is not believed to be suspicious or deliberate.”