Peggy Lipton, Star of ‘Mod Squad’ and ‘Twin Peaks,’ Dies at 72

Actress Peggy Lipton, famous for her role in ‘Mod Squad,’ has passed away at the age of 72 after battling cancer. The Los Angeles Times broke the news of Lipton’s death, citing a statement from her two daughters, Kidada and Rashida Jones. “She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side. We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her,” they said. Lipton made appearances on Bewitched and The Alfred Hitchcock Hour before shooting to stardom for her portrayal of Julie Barnes in The Mod Squad in 1968. She earned four Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe award for that role. Lipton married the legendary music producer Quincy Jones in 1974 and devoted herself to her family before returning to the screen in 1989 with the role of Norma Jennings on Twin Peaks. She was reportedly diagnosed with colon cancer in 2004 and had been battling the disease at the time of her death.