    Pelosi: House Will Vote Wednesday to Send Impeachment Articles to Senate

    HERE WE GO

    Emma Tucker

    Doug Mills/Getty

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced on Tuesday that the House will vote on Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, allowing the trial of President Trump to begin this week. Pelosi presented her plan to appoint a team of lawmakers who will act as prosecutors in Trump’s impeachment trial, known as the House managers. The president is being charged with abuse of power and obstruction of justice. He is the third United States president to be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors.

    Read it at The New York Times