David DePape, the conspiracy theorist accused in a brutal hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, scoured the internet for information about the former House Speaker and her family in the days leading up to the assault, with his queries ranging from the disturbing to the outlandish, according to testimony presented in his federal trial on Monday.

Nine days before the Oct. 28 attack last year, DePape searched Google for Pelosi’s age and address, trawling through Google Maps to look at her San Francisco home, FBI Special Agent Stephanie Minor said on the witness stand. He also searched for “Nancy Pelosi failing” and “Pelosi pig blood,” according to a KQED reporter in the courtroom, the latter search an apparent reference to a 2021 incident wherein Pelosi’s house was vandalized with fake blood and a pig’s head.

According to Minor, DePape also looked up the infamous “Poopalosi” video, where a YouTuber livestreamed himself defecating in Pelosi’s driveway, ostensibly in honor of Donald Trump.

The special agent also verified a number of online purchases that DePape made nearly two months before the assault, ordering a number of items that he would schlep out to the Pelosis’ home. That order history included items like body cameras, a sleeping bag, a USB memory stick, and—though it was unclear why—an inflatable unicorn costume.

Also called to the stand on Monday was the chief legal officer of Spokeo, a search engine that aggregates people’s personal information, according to a reporter for NBC Bay Area. The executive, Jason Matthes, testified that DePape purchased a subscription to the service nine days before the assault, looking up “Nancy Pelosi” and other people in “West Hollywood” and “Beverly Hills,” the reporter tweeted.

Police previously said that, besides Pelosi, DePape had a number of other “targets,” including actor Tom Hanks and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. An FBI computer analyst testified earlier on Monday, according to KQED, that DePape had kept a “Favorite Politicians” file on his computer, where he collected information on Pelosi. He also had 17 files on Hanks on his hard drive, the analyst said.

A number of other law enforcement officials also gave testimony about the attack and investigation on Monday, including the U.S. Capitol police officer who monitored the surveillance cameras at the Pelosis’ home and a Bay Area Rapid Transit police sergeant.

DePape, 42, is facing federal charges of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official and assault on an immediate family member of the official in retaliation for performance of her job. His trial, which kicked off on Thursday, is expected to last roughly a week. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison—before he goes to trial on separate state charges, which include attempted murder and elder abuse.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his defense lawyers have argued that he was carrying out a “bizarre, misguided plan” to strike out at a corrupt ruling elite, rather than Pelosi specifically.

Monday’s proceedings also notably included prosecutors playing back part of the police body camera footage capturing the early morning attack, which DePape watched without a visible reaction, according to the Daily Mail. Video was also shown of first responders aiding a bloodied Paul Pelosi.

Pelosi, who has since recovered after being left with a fractured skull and serious injuries to his arm and hand, was expected to give testimony later on Wednesday.