Pelosi Briefed on Torture in 2002

Has Nancy Pelosi been caught lying? The Speaker of the House denied last month that she knew about waterboarding, but ABC News’ Rick Klein reports that “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was briefed on the use of ‘enhanced interrogation techniques’ on terrorist suspect Abu Zubaydah in September 2002, according to a report prepared by the Director of National Intelligence’s office.” In other (not so new) news, Dick Cheney knew about torture all along and is proud of it: In an interview with a radio host, he said Obama and Democrats were ending interrogation policies “to appeal to the far-left in their party.” He went on to offer some advice that, for comedy’s sake, we hope the GOP follows: "I think it would be a mistake for us to moderate. This is about fundamental beliefs and values and ideas. … You know, when you add all those things up the idea that we ought to moderate basically means we ought to fundamentally change our philosophy. I for one am not prepared to do that, and I think most us aren't."
