Pelosi Says She’ll Back Schiff if Feinstein Steps Aside

Former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi says she’ll back California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff in the 2024 Senate race—but only if Dianne Feinstein doesn’t run for re-election.

In a statement early Thursday, Pelosi offered heaps of praise to 89-year-old Feinstein, who she noted had “fought against the far right and for working families.”

“Senator Feinstein has been a leader in strengthening our national security wrote,” Pelosi wrote.

But then she seemed to signal that perhaps it was time for a change, writing that “America is at a crossroads,” and warning that “the fight for America’s future is on the ballot” in 2024.

“If Senator Feinstein decides to seek re-election, she has my whole-hearted support,”’ Pelosi wrote.

“If she decides not to run, I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who knows well the nexus between a strong Democracy and a strong economy,” Pelosi said.

She went on to praise Schiff, who she said “has focused on strengthening our Democracy with justice and on building an economy that works for all.”

“Every time I have asked Adam to take on the tough fight against extremist forces, he has responded with integrity, strength and success,” she noted.

Schiff, the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, announced his bid for Feinstein’s Senate seat last week.