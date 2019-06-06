Pelosi Tells Dems She’d Like to See Trump ‘in Prison’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told top Democrats that she’d like to see President Trump “in prison” during a meeting Tuesday night on whether to begin impeachment proceedings, Politico reports. Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) reportedly pressed Pelosi to permit his committee to move forward with an impeachment inquiry against Trump. Pelosi is said to have shot back that she’s not willing to entertain the idea of impeaching the president at this time. “I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” Pelosi was quoted as saying, noting that she would prefer to see Trump defeated at the polls and then prosecuted for his alleged crimes. The meeting comes amid a weeks-long internal divide over impeachment, with many Democrats questioning Pelosi’s decision to not move ahead with proceedings.