Pelosi: ‘We Have No Regrets’

You can’t keep Nancy Pelosi down: The outgoing House speaker, who will stay on as minority leader, was defiant on her last day in the job, telling reporters that she has “no regrets.” Her Democratic caucus, she said, has “on any number of occasions sent very positive paid-for jobs initiatives to the United States Senate, where they were held up by Republicans in the Senate." Pelosi hands over the speaker’s gavel to John Boehner Wednesday. She’s already marked the occasion on Twitter, where she wrote, “I'm now @NancyPelosi - 2 characters shorter than @SpeakerPelosi. RTers rejoice!”