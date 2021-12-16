Peloton Pulls Chris Noth Ad after Allegations of Sexual Assault
BYE BYE, BIG
Peloton has pulled its 40-second ad featuring Chris Noth after two women alleged that the Sex and the City star sexually assaulted them. The women told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor assaulted them in 2004 and 2015. Noth has denied that the encounters were non-consensual. A Peloton spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter: “Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.” The now-deleted parody ad featured Noth using the stationary bike that his character, Mr. Big, died using in the new Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That. Ryan Reynolds, who produced and provided a voiceover for the ad—which cost $80,000—has also deleted all social media references to the project.