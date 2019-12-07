‘Peloton Wife’ Appears in Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin Ad After Fiasco
The actress from that controversial ad for Peloton exercise bikes has resurfaced in an ad that winks at the uproar. In the exercise bike ad, Monica Ruiz, now known as “Peloton wife” on Twitter, is given an exercise bike by her husband and tracks her progress with the implication that she is losing weight at his request. The ad drew sharp criticism and sent Peloton’s stock tumbling. In the new ad, this time for actor Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin company, Ruiz is sitting with friends staring ahead in awkward silence, presumably stunned by the blow-back from her appearance in the ad. The pals tell her she is “safe here” and toast to “new beginnings.” She throws back the drink in one gulp and says, “This gin is really smooth.” Reynolds posted the ad on his Twitter feed and wrote, “Exercise bike not included.”