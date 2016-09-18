Pence: Birther Issue Is ‘Over’

CHEAT SHEET
The birther issue is “over,” GOP vice presidential nominee Mike Pence said on Sunday, two days after Donald Trump acknowledged for the first time that President Obama was born in the United States. “Other than those in the national media and certainly Hillary Clinton’s campaign, as I campaign all across this country with Donald Trump and for Donald Trump, the American people aren’t focused on the debates of the past,” Pence told ABC News’ Martha Raddatz on This Week. Raddatz pushed back, asking Pence why it took this long for Trump to acknowledge the fact that Obama was born in the U.S. The Indiana governor called the birther issue a distraction from Clinton’s “dishonesty and her disastrous record on the foreign stage.”