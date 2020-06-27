Pence Calls Off Florida Bus Tour, Arizona Rallies Due to Spiking Virus Cases After Defending Tulsa Rally
A day after defending the right to flout coronavirus-related public health guidelines, Vice President Mike Pence cancelled a bus tour of Florida and two appearances in Arizona due to spiking coronavirus cases. He will still travel to the state to meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis as well as to Arizona and Texas to confer with public health officials there. He was set to appear in Tucson and Yuma Tuesday for campaign events targeted at evangelical voters. America First Policies, a conservative group set to host the “Great American Comeback Tour” in central Florida, announced, “Out of an abundance of caution at this time, we are postponing the Great American Comeback tour stop in Florida. We look forward to rescheduling soon.” Though public health experts advised Pence and President Donald Trump against holding a campaign rally in Tulsa last week, Pence said on Friday that freedom of assembly was a constitutional right, particularly in an election year.