Pence Freaks Out at NYT for Story Suggesting He’s Running ‘Shadow’ Campaign

Vice President Mike Pence blasted The New York Times on Sunday over its report suggesting he is running a “shadow” presidential campaign. “Today's article in the New York Times is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team,” Pence said. “The allegations in this article are categorically false and represent just the latest attempt by the media to divide this Administration.” The Times reported that Pence is making behind-the-scenes political moves to set up a potential presidential campaign. “Whatever fake news may come our way, my entire team will continue to focus all our efforts to advance the President's agenda and see him re-elected in 2020. Any suggestion otherwise is both laughable and absurd,” Pence concluded. Appearing on ABC’s This Week, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway said the Times story was a “complete fabrication.”
