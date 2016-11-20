Pence: ‘I Wasn’t Offended’ by ‘Hamilton’ Cast
FALLOUT
Vice President-elect Mike Pence said on Sunday morning that he was not offended when a cast member of the broadway musical “Hamilton” addressed his presence after the show and asked him to “work on behalf of all of us.”
Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Pence said he would “leave it to others” to decide whether the “venue” was appropriate, and demurred when asked if he is owed an apology. President-elect Donald Trump, for his part, said the cast should apologize to Pence for their “very rude” treatment of him.
“The cast and producers of Hamilton, which I hear is highly overrated, should immediately apologize to Mike Pence for their terrible behavior,” Trump tweeted earlier Sunday morning, following up on his criticisms of actor Brandon Victor Dixon for his post-show remarks.
Pence praised the musical and encouraged others to see it, telling host Chris Wallace that he enjoyed the show.
—Andrew Desiderio