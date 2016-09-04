Pence: I'll Release Taxes Next Week

CHEAT SHEET
Mike Pence, Donald Trump's vice presidential pick, told Chuck Todd that he will be releasing his tax returns this week as pressure has mounted on his co-pilot to do the same. "Donald Trump and I are both going to release our tax returns," Pence said. "I'll release mine in the next week." He reiterated something that Trump has frequently said about his taxes; that they will be released after an audit is done, which has been used to delay the process for quite some time.