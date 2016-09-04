CHEAT SHEET
    Pence: I'll Release Taxes Next Week

    Carlo Allegri/Reuters

    Mike Pence, Donald Trump's vice presidential pick, told Chuck Todd that he will be releasing his tax returns this week as pressure has mounted on his co-pilot to do the same. "Donald Trump and I are both going to release our tax returns," Pence said. "I'll release mine in the next week." He reiterated something that Trump has frequently said about his taxes; that they will be released after an audit is done, which has been used to delay the process for quite some time.

