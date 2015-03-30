Pence Wants to Fix Religious Freedom Law

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence addressed the controversy around his state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act during a press conference Tuesday morning and said he wants forbid anti-gay discrimination with new legislation. “I abhor discrimination,” Pence said, adding that he was raised with the Golden Rule. “I’ve come to the conclusion that if would be helpful to move legislation this week that makes it clear that this legislation does not give businesses the right to deny services to anyone,” he said, emphasizing that he would like to see an amendment to that effect by the end of the week. “It’s been a tough week here in the Hoosier State,” he said, reaffirming that he is proud of the law. “I believe that religious liberty is our first freedom and it is vital to millions of Americans who cherish faith as my family and I do.” Pence also referred to “confusion” and “mischaracterization” of the law, and spoke of the need to “confront” that perception of the bill.
