Pence’s Neighbors Greet Him With ‘Make America Gay Again’ Sign

Neighbors of Vice President Mike Pence’s Aspen home have erected a rainbow banner reading “Make America Gay Again” to mark his visit to the area. Pitkin County authorities said Friday that the banner was impossible to miss in its spot at the end of a driveway to both homes. The man who hung up the sign “was real sheepish and thought he might be confronted by the Secret Service or deputies who'd tell him he couldn't do it,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo was quoted as saying by The Aspen Times. One of the residents in the home that hung the banner told The Aspen Times it was placed there by “the daughters of the couple who live in the home, and one of their girlfriends (I'm one of them!) with the full support of their parents.” Pence, who arrived earlier this week, is a Christian conservative who has drawn criticism from some groups for attempting to ban same-sex marriages while governor of Indiana.
