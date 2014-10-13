Penelope Cruz Is Esquire’s Sexiest Woman

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at ABC News
Esquire has named Spanish actress Penelope Cruz its 2014 “sexiest woman alive,” the 11th woman to be given the title by the magazine. Cruz, known for her Academy Award-winning role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona as well as starring opposite Tom Cruise in Vanilla Sky, joins previous winners such as Halle Berry, Rihanna, Charlize Theron, and Scarlett Johansson. The actress is married to fellow Spanish actor Javier Bardem, also an Oscar winner, with whom she has two children. She will next be seen in the Spanish-language film Ma Ma and in Grimsby with Sacha Baron Cohen. The November issue of Esquire hits newsstands Oct. 21.