Penguin Press Scraps Plans for Mark Halperin’s Book

Penguin Press announced on Thursday that it was dropping Mark Halperin’s new book amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment against the journalist and author. “In light of the recent news regarding Mark Halperin, the Penguin Press has decided to cancel our plans to publish a book he was co-authoring on the 2016 election,” Penguin Press said in a statement. Halperin is stepping aside from his role as a political analyst at NBC News, after CNN first revealed the allegations late Wednesday night.