INVESTIGATION
Penn State Fraternity Suspended After Teenager’s Death
Penn State’s Chi Phi fraternity has been suspended after a 17-year-old male died from cardiac arrest at an off-campus party where fraternity brothers were present. The teenager was identified by the coroner’s office as John Schoenig, a student at the Cathedral Preparatory School, a private school in Erie, Penn. According to the school, he was a senior hockey player who went by the name Jack. Penn State confirmed that he was not a student and was only visiting the area. There were “no signs of trauma” on the body when he was discovered unconscious with shallow breathing around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to police. Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy.
The incident did not occur at the fraternity house, and authorities have not explained what the specific connection is between the teenager and Chi Phi. “All aspects of the day and evening in question are under investigation by the S.C.P.D. and we would not comment on an ongoing investigation,” said Rachel Pell, a spokeswoman for the university. Under the interim suspension, Chi Phi is not allowed to attend or organize any activities or participate in university events as an organization. “State College Police and the University’s Office of Student Conduct are investigating,” the university said in a statement. “However, Penn State has issued an interim suspension of the Alpha Delta Chapter of Chi Phi fraternity, a member of the Interfraternity Council, until more information is known.”