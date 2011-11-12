Penn State Loses to Nebraska

Penn State lost its first game in the post–Joe Paterno era on Saturday, as Nebraska overtook the Nittany Lions 17–14. In an interview after the game, new head coach Tom Bradley said the past week has been “unprecedented in the history of college sports," while Paterno's son gave a choked-up tribute to his father, saying, "Dad, I wish you were here." Fans during the game cheered “We love JoePa” for the legendary coach, who holds the record for winning the most college-football games in history. Paterno was fired Wednesday for allegedly never reporting an incident of child rape involving his assistant coach, Jerry Sandusky. President Obama on Saturday called for “soul searching” for the nation, saying, “People care about sports, it’s important to us, but our No. 1 priority has to be protecting our kids.”
