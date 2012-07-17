Penn State To Answer NCAA

CHEAT SHEET
    Jerry Sandusky may not be the only one found guilty. Penn State University says it will provide the information the NCAA is demanding within days—which could lead to a shutdown of the school’s beloved football program if the university is found at fault. The Department of Education is also investigating Penn State with a probe into whether the university violated federal campus-safety law. Officials are looking into whether the university’s response to Sandusky ignored the Clery Act, which requires schools to provide public-safety alerts and annual disclosure of crime stats. Federal officials are declining to comment on the scope of the investigation, which spans 13 years.

