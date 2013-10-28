Penn State to Pay 26 Sandusky Victims

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Penn State announced Monday that the university will pay 26 men $59.7 million over claims of sexual abuse by former coach Jerry Sandusky, who was convicted last year of 45 counts of sexual abuse. Penn State said it had concluded the year-long negotiations, with 23 of the deals signed and the other three having agreements in principle. The school faces six other claims, but it says those do not have merit. Sandusky has maintained his innocence and is seeking to appeal his 30 to 60 year sentence.