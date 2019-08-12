CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
STUFF OF NIGHTMARES
Four Siblings Among Five Children Killed in Pennsylvania Day Care Fire
Read it at CNN
A fire in a residential house used as an overnight daycare facility in Erie, Pennsylvania, killed five children, including four siblings from the same family. CNN reports that the fire broke out in the living area of the home as the children slept upstairs early Sunday morning. Flames had engulfed the house by the time fire fighters arrived. The children who died were reportedly between eight months to roughly eight years old. Two teenagers suffered minor injuries from jumping from a second floor window and the day care center owner and a neighbor both suffered burns trying to rescue the children. An investigation into the cause of the fire and whether there were smoke detectors and other fire safety features is underway.