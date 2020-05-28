Pennsylvania Democrats Accuse Republicans of Hiding Positive Coronavirus Diagnoses
Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives have accused their Republican counterparts of concealing positive COVID-19 diagnoses from colleagues and continuing to come to the state Capitol. Rep. Andrew Lewis, a Republican from central Pennsylvania, confirmed in a statement that he had tested positive May 20 and began self-isolation thereafter. He said he was last in the Capitol on May 14, and those who came into contact with him have been notified. Republicans in the legislature have called for the state to lift its lockdown orders and resume business as usual. Democratic House member Brian Sims, who said he and others were left in the dark as to the virus’ spread among colleagues until Lewis made his public statement, responded on Twitter, “Our Members lives, and the lives of their families, were put in grave risk to protect the LIE that people are safe to gather.” Sims called for the Republicans involved to resign.