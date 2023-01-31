Pennsylvania Family Drugged Dog, Wore Ear Protection in Suicide Pact: Cops
‘IT’S TRAGIC’
A Pennsylvania family drugged their dog so it wouldn’t bite police officers before the three loved ones died by suicide, according to a report. The body of Morgan Daub, 26, and those of her parents, Deborah, 59, and James, 62, were found at the family home in West Manchester Township on Jan. 25. According to notes found by investigators, Deborah Daub indicated Morgan complained of having audible hallucinations and was considering suicide. “Deborah then indicated that she didn’t want her daughter to die alone and was going to join her when she decided to end her life,” West Manchester Township Police Detective Timothy Fink told CBS 21. James also reportedly left a series of letters in which he more reluctantly convinced himself that he could not live without his family. As well as drugging their pet dog, the family reportedly left instructions for its care. The York County coroner indicated that all three of the Daubs died from gunshot wounds to the head—each of them wore ear protection to apparently muffle the sounds of the shots. “It’s tragic what happened to this family,” Fink added.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.