Pennsylvania Father Paid $50K Bribe to Get His Daughter Into Georgetown: DOJ
A Pennsylvania man agreed to plead guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy charges for allegedly paying $50,000 to Georgetown University’s former tennis coach to get his daughter admitted as a fake tennis recruit. Robert Repella, 61, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to charging documents. Repella, who is the 26th parent to plead guilty in the sprawling college-admissions scandal, allegedly bribed tennis coach Gordon Ernst in 2017 in exchange for his daughter to be listed as a legitimate tennis recruit. Ernst, who resigned from the university after he was implicated in the admissions scheme, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he accepted more than $2.7 million in bribes.