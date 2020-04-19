Pennsylvania Murder Fugitive Arrested on Reopened Florida Beach

Read it at First Coast News
A Pennsylvania fugitive wanted for homicide was found and arrested on Sunday at a Florida beach after Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed some beaches to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Police discovered Mario Matthew Gatti, 30, on a Jacksonville beach during a routine check to ensure that beach-goers were adhering to social distancing guidelines, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. Gatti, who was wanted for a murder in Pennsylvania, was also charged with giving officers false information relating to a felony, as well as illegal drug possession, according to First Coast News.