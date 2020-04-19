CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Pennsylvania Murder Fugitive Arrested on Reopened Florida Beach

    CAUGHT

    Emma Tucker

    Sam Greenwood/Getty

    A Pennsylvania fugitive wanted for homicide was found and arrested on Sunday at a Florida beach after Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed some beaches to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Police discovered Mario Matthew Gatti, 30, on a Jacksonville beach during a routine check to ensure that beach-goers were adhering to social distancing guidelines, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. Gatti, who was wanted for a murder in Pennsylvania, was also charged with giving officers false information relating to a felony, as well as illegal drug possession, according to First Coast News.

    Read it at First Coast News