CHEAT SHEET
MORE CHARGES
Pennsylvania Groom Accused of Assaulting Bridesmaid Hit With New Charges
A Pennsylvania man accused of sexually assaulting a bridesmaid the weekend of his own wedding has been hit with new charges, authorities announced on Wednesday. Daniel Carney, 28, was charged with attempted rape, attempted sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault after allegedly forcing himself on a bridesmaid two days before his August wedding in Stroudsburg, Penn. “We wanted to adjust the charges to better reflect the facts as we know them,” District Attorney E. David Christine told reporters after Wednesday’s court hearing, adding Carney’s accuser “had to take some time to come to terms with the horrible things that had happened to her during the course of this episode.”
The bridesmaid, 29, told authorities she was drunk when Carney pulled her into a men’s locker room at the hotel on Aug. 30 after a day of wedding activities. Surveillance video shows Carney pulling her into the room, where he allegedly took off her underwear and sexually assaulted her. Carney’s now-wife, who was present at his Wednesday court hearing, allegedly walked into the locker room during the assault. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said the new charges will override a previous charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.